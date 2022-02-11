ATLANTA (CBS46) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a woman, reportedly armed with a knife, after she apparently stabbed two people.
It happened at around 10:30 p.m. at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta.
According to police, officers were called to the scene on Forsyth Street over reports that a man and women were stabbed.
When officers arrived, they say they saw a woman holding two knives and immediately directed her to drop the weapons.
Police say she would not listen to their commands to drop the weapon and as she got closer, an officer shot her.
She, along with the two people who were stabbed, were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. They are stable, but their conditions are unknown.
The officer involved was not injured.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.
