Atlanta Police released video Wednesday showing street racing activity as it was captured by the APD Air unit conducting surveillance of the area.
During the surveillance on February 21, the cars below separated into two groups with one driving to the Kroger shopping center parking lot on the 1700 block of Howell Mill road. APD said some of the vehicles drove around the lot as others parked and then a red Dodge Charger began driving in a "reckless manner, laying drags several times." The APD air unit notified ground officers nearby and they went to the scene.
Once on scene, officers arrested the driver of the red Charger, Jalen Cruz, 22. He was charged with reckless driving and laying drags. Cruz was taken to the Atlanta City Detention Center and his car was impounded.
On 2/21/21, at around 2:00 AM, APD's Air Unit was conducting surveillance on a number of vehicles believed to be involved in street racing activity. One drive was arrested for driving recklessly & laying drag thanks to the Air Unit. https://t.co/L3w6tMp53c #NoStreetRacinginATL pic.twitter.com/r3PbQRRqv6— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) March 2, 2021
