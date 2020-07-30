ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are continuing their efforts to crackdown on water sells happening at busy intersections across the city with a public service announcement aimed at motorists.

In the video posted to Twitter, Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman reminded the public that the sell of water at intersections is illegal and dangerous for all involved.

"This is a very dangerous situation that we are encountering here in Atlanta and we really want to promote the safety of our youth," continued Moorman. "We've had children as young as eight years old out here at our intersections darting in and out of traffic, around cars, under 18-wheelers just to sell water for a dollar. Our youth are worth more to us than a dollar sale of water," he added.

APD & @CityofAtlanta Mayor’s Office are working on a multipronged effort to curb unpermitted sales of water by youth. Our youth are worth more than a dollar sale of water. APD is discouraging purchasing of water & redirecting youth. Learn more: https://t.co/pxaScV8Q5w #OneAtlanta pic.twitter.com/XKa1by8uJK — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) July 30, 2020

The all too common sight of children running up to car windows with a handful of water bottles has drawn concern from the mayor, city council, and motorists.

In recent weeks police say multiple complaints were made about aggressive and armed youth selling water.

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore has also addressed the growing concern by stating that," Recently, I have received significant feedback from constituents across Atlanta expressing their concern regarding youth selling water throughout the city on street corners, at intersections, and areas such as store parking lots. These requests asking for my consideration compelled me to personally visit a few of these sites to observe what is actually occurring. I was alarmed by what I saw from both the youth and other constituents."