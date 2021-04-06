At least 15 police cruisers surround a Chevron gas station in Southwest Atlanta Tuesday night. Yellow police tape is wrapped around the property located on the corner of Stanton and Campbellton Roads.
CBS46 News reached out to Atlanta Police for information. The department has not released any information at this time about the incident.
Traffic continues to flow around the streets as officers investigate the situation.
This is a developing incident which CBS46 News will update as information is released.
