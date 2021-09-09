ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta’s police and fire departments are celebrating the City Council’s vote to approve plans to build a new training center.
“We have called ourselves Atlanta's finest police and fire department but for years, decades, and I mean decades, we have trained in subpar conditions,” said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant in a press conference Thursday morning.
CBS46 was invited to tour the rundown facility on Key Road where the new center will be constructed. The city-owned property that be the new home of a $90 million, 85-acre facility.
The abandoned building is a former Atlanta prison and farm that was operated by inmates.
It’s been at the center of debates as community members protested building on the land that that has trees and about 300 acres of green space.
“We knew our officers were watching this vote very closely,” said Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Darin Schierbaum. “We knew officers were waiting for an investment in their preparedness and capabilities, so it is a great sigh of relief. We want to thank everyone from the communities, administration, leaders for supporting this effort.”
The decision came under major scrutiny from hundreds of community members, especially conservation supporters. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms blasted protestors who showed up at the homes of some council members claiming the project will destroy forest land Wednesday night during the virtual bottle.
“You can call and send emails but you don’t show up people's houses when their children are home alone as they were last night. When they are caring for elderly parents,” Bottoms said.
“I can tell you for me personally, when you bully me and you try to terrorize me it's the end of a conversation not the beginning.”
Bottoms reassured concerned partied the project will still preserve hundreds of acres of green space and urban forest.
