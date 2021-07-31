ATLANTA (CBS46) — As safety concerns mount following the brutal killing at Piedmont Park, police take to canvassing the area.
Atlanta Police says the Homicide Unit will be conducting a "tactical neighborhood canvass" in and around the park in an effort to find anyone who may have information. The canvass will begin Saturday at 5:00 p.m. near the park entrance at 10th St. NE and Charles Allen Dr.
The search comes after the FBI joined the investigation into the horrific stabbing of Katherine Janness earlier this week. So far, police say they do not have any additional information beyond what's been released.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to please contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They say callers can remain completely anonymous. The reward is up to $10,000.
