Atlanta police are losing a senior leader in its ranks at a time of increased violence in the city.
According to a Facebook Post from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Atlanta Police Major Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has been hired as a deputy chief for the Louisville police department.
Major Gwinn-Villaroel will reunite with former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who was hired to lead the Louisville police department in January 2021.
Shields abruptly resigned from the Atlanta police department in June 2020 after an Atlanta police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot.
In the Facebook post announcing Maj. Gwinn-Villaroel’s hiring, Shields posted she and Gwinn-Villaroel have worked together for over 20 years in Atlanta.
“She is no stranger to police work and has held numerous, wide ranging, and formidable assignments at APD over the years”, the post stated.
According to Gwinn-Villaroel’s biography on the Atlanta police department’s website, Gwinn-Villaroel was born and raised in Atlanta and she joined the police force in 1997.
Gwinn-Villaroel’s current role is a training director, overseeing training for Atlanta’s police recruits.
Gwinn-Villaroel’s departure comes as Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ administration acknowledges the need for more officers on the street to combat the increase in violent crime in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.