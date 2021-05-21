ATLANTA (CBS46) -- APD’s eye in the sky on Tuesday helped to search and take down dirt bike and ATV riders.
The pursuit in the air happening because of damage to a vehicle by one of the riders and an officer being injured.
“My officers were dispatched to South East Atlanta in regard to an individual possibly injuring an officer, breaking his wrist,” said Lt. Christian Hunt the Atlanta Police Air Unit Commander.
@Atlanta_Police's eye in the sky was able to help track down and arrest a number of ATV riders on Tuesday. We spoke #exclusive.ly to the air unit commander about the chase that left one officer injured. Details @cbs46. #crime #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/52N8xI2Y2w— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) May 21, 2021
Police said a patrol officer injured his wrist trying to stop one of the riders as they approached police.
“We began tracking him the said individual, so my officers picked them up in the area of Hill St, Memorial Dr area, and we stayed on top of him until we had resources in place that could take him down,” said Lt. Hunt.
Police were able to arrest two men in the group.
The chase leading officers all the way to Clayton County.
“It took us almost 40minutes to make that arrest, so this individual drove from South East Atlanta, he went to South West Atlanta, and he went to Clayton County,” Lt. Hunt.
More departments around the metro are utilizing their helicopters to tackle the street racing and ATV problem.
“The officer on the ground wouldn’t be able to keep up with that vehicle because they were going at least 50mph in 30mph you know residential zones,” Lt. Hunt.
As the weather heats up police expect to see more riders on the roads and say they are ready.
“Chief wants all options on the table so this is just one of many we partner with outside agencies, the GSP’s, the Clayton County’s, ground units, we modify schedule’s, we work over nights, anything to get it done,” Lt. Hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.