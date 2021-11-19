ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is warning shoppers of online scams after seeing an uptick in crimes against people who use popular social media marketplace platforms to buy or sell items.
While most transactions on social media buy/sell platforms are legitimate and carried out without any concern, APD said criminals are lurking behind those innocuous profiles.
Trustworthy and naïve buyers and sellers can be easy victims.
Below are some recent incidents that have happened in the metro area as well as safety tips for you to consider:
• On Nov. 12, the owner of a dirt bike agreed to meet with a potential buyer of his vehicle. After meeting with the suspect at the location they discussed and speaking with him briefly, the suspect quickly got onto the dirt bike and fled the location.
• On Nov. 11, the owner of an ATV agreed to meet with a potential buyer of her vehicle After meeting with the suspect at the location they discussed, the suspect requested a test drive of the ATV. The victim agreed to the test drive. The suspects drove the vehicle around the area for several minutes before eventually fleeing the location on the ATV.
• On Nov. 9, the owner of a luxury SUV agreed to meet with a potential buyer of his vehicle. After meeting with the suspect at the location they discussed, the owner of the vehicle was provided with what appeared to be a cashier’s check for the cost of the vehicle. The title for the vehicle was then signed over to the buyer and the now former owner attempted to deposit the cashier’s check into his bank account. Shortly after attempting to deposit the check, the victim learned that the check was fraudulent.
• On Sept. 22 at approximately 6:30pm, Officer M. Smith was patrolling in the area of County Line Rd. and Campbellton Rd. when he observed a male attempting to snatch a woman’s purse. Officer Smith exited his vehicle and saw that the suspect was also armed with a handgun. The suspect was ordered to drop the weapon and get on the ground, however he fled from police on foot. Officer Smith gave chase and after a short foot pursuit, he was able to apprehend the suspect without incident. After further investigation, Officer Smith learned from the victim that she was at the location after coordinating a vehicle purchase on Facebook marketplace. Upon arrival, they were met by the suspect who asked if they were the ones purchasing the vehicle and advised them it would be there soon. Shortly after, the suspect produced a handgun and demanded the cash that the victims brought to make the vehicle purchase and grabbed the victim’s purse. At that time, Officer Smith intervened and gave chase to the suspect. The victim was uninjured, and their property was recovered. The suspect was later identified as Franco Watkins (DOB Sept. 1982). Mr. Watkins was charged accordingly and transported to Fulton County Jail without incident.
APD Online Transacting Safety Tips:
- Confirm the identity of buyer or seller.
- Meet at a police precinct or well populated and lit public location where other people are around-when possible.
- If the transaction involves a high-priced item (cars, equipment, jewelry etc.) Meet at a bank to ensure funds are cleared/good before finalizing transaction.
- If buying jewelry, meet at an appraiser/jeweler to validate items worth.
- Never meet with a buyer or seller alone.
- Avoid meeting at your personal residence unless you have no choice. If you do transact at home, have others with you.
- Upon arrival keep your cell phone handy in case you need to call 911
- If it doesn’t look right or feel right, trust your instincts.
If you see something suspicious or if you’ve been the victim of an online crime in the City of Atlanta, call 911 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
