ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two armed men who carjacked an Atlanta political activist in southwest Atlanta.
According to police, Minister Steven Muhammad and his wife were carjacked just after midnight on Tuesday at the Parkview at Coventry Station Apartments off of Greenbriar Parkway.
Police said while the couple was getting groceries and personal items out of their vehicle, two armed men approached and demanded their belongings.
The men demanded the victim’s car keys and left in their silver 2019 Dodge Durango with New York tags: GWJ-7342.
There were no injuries.
This comes the morning before Muhammad was scheduled to speak at a criminal justice reform event on Tuesday.
Muhammad, who is on the mayor's justice reform task force, says something has to be done about crime in the city.
"This incident has gotten me," said Muhammad. "There has to be a way to stop this youth crime."
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
