Zillow released its predictions for the hottest U.S. housing markets of 2021 and where did Atlanta land on the list?
Atlanta remained in the Top 10 and came in at number seven.
According to real estate and economic experts surveyed by Zillow, Austin, TX claimed the top housing market for the second year in a row.
“During the pandemic I think a lot of people spending a big portion of their paycheck on rent or mortgage in cities like New York and San Francisco started working from home and suddenly had options. Their dollar goes a lot further in the South, the climate is better, and Austin has a lot to offer -- from the food scene to outdoor activities and live music,” said Thomas Brown, a Zillow Premier Agent in Austin and CEO of The Agency Texas."
“Those factors are going to continue drawing people into the Austin market in 2021.”
To take a look at the complete list, please click:https://www.zillow.com/research/zillow-hottest-markets-2021-28667/
