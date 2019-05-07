ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) From plastic bag dresses to plastic fork tiaras the preschoolers at The Goddard School left nothing to waste during Earth Month.
The kids were encouraged to recycle plastics as part of its 9th annual Root for Earth initiative. Throughout April the preschoolers learned how to garden, recycle and strutted their recycled creations in a runway fashion show.
The eco-friendly activities inspire learning through creativity and science, said school owner, Akshi Naik.
“Incorporating environmental education into STEAM is important because it teaches children about environmental issues, promotes problem solving skills and allows children to take action and help improve the environment," he said.
