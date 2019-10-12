ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Pride Parade kicks off Sunday so expect traffic and road closures in Midtown.
The parade begins at 12:00 p.m., but Atlanta Police will start closing roadways in the area at 10 a.m.
According to Atlanta Pride organizers, the Parade will step off from the Civic Center MARTA Station.
If you can’t make it to the Pride festivities you can watch it on PeachtreeTV at 12:30 p.m.
