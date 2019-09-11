ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Each year, the Atlanta Pride committee recognizes people who advocate for the LGBTQ+ community by announcing the parade’s Grand Marshals. Larry Scott-Walker and his team at Thrive SS are among those selected for the 2019 parade.
