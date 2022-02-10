ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After three long years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Atlanta Pride is returning to Midtown for in-person festivities!
The organization took to Twitter with the announcement:
Have you missed us? Because we've certainly missed you all! 😭 It's been 3 years since we last celebrated in person together.So to make up for lost time, we're going ALL IN this year. Mark your calendars now for October 7-9, 2022 back at Piedmont Park. You know the drill. pic.twitter.com/9kUVxzY9KH— Atlanta Pride (@atlantapride) February 1, 2022
The in-person celebration starts October 7 through October 9 at Piedmont Park.
Additional details will be released closer to the events.
