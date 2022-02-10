Gay Pride Georgia

Grand Marshal Raynae Jones waves during the annual Atlanta Gay Pride parade Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane)

 Lisa Marie Pane

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After two long years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Atlanta Pride is returning to midtown for in-person festivities!

The organization took to Twitter with the announcement: 

The in-person celebration starts Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 at Piedmont Park. 

Additional details will be released closer to the events. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.