ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some may say it's impossible to outshine Beyoncé and her dance moves at her own show, but one sign language interpreter at Atlanta Pride gave her a run for her money.
David Cowan is the star of the lively video that has exploded on social media.
The 55-year-old man, who is deaf, is a freelance sign language interpreter out of East Atlanta. His expressive interpretation of "Get Me Bodied" by Beyoncé and jubilant dance moves at the Atlanta Pride Festival had fans applauding all around.
Cowan said, "It's a blessing.. really. It’s nice."
He told CBS46’s Iyani Hughes that he chose this platform because it's often difficult for people who are deaf to watch the interpreter and then look over at the performer at the same time.
So, he uses his dance moves to help fill that void.
"I can see the performer out of the corner of my eyes, and I can adapt and assume some of those motions, some of that energy into my interpretation, into my rendering, and fortunately I have the moves to be able to do it, haha"
Just for that the public has eagerly titled him the “dancing hero”.
Cowan says all the video's acknowledgement is overwhelming and got much more attention than he ever expected. But, he considers it a blessing to represent his peers and ensure the deaf audience is just as included and into the experience as everyone else.
"Really, my goal as an interpreter is to make sure the deaf receive equal access -- that it’s an equivalent message to the music," he said.
Cowan has been signing for nearly two decades and said he looks forward to pulling out more dance moves all over again next year.
