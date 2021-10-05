ATLANTA (CBS46) — Just because the 2021 Pride parade and festival have been cancelled, doesn't mean we don't have to celebrate.
On Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m., CBS46 will air a special half hour dedicated to Atlanta Pride.
We will share stories of inspiration and change, as we celebrate those who have blazed the path that has lead us to today.
We hope you'll join us Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m., immediately following CBS46 News.
