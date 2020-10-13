ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Pace Academy, one of Atlanta’s premier private schools, is now being sued by the families of two former students.
Their attorneys said they were sexually assaulted by another student within a span of six months. The attorneys for those families said in a virtual press conference that when you send your kids to school, especially a private school like this one, safety is expected.
Instead, they added, they were betrayed in an effort to maintain appearances.
“Pace Academy sided with the football player for profit, before children,” said their attorney, Tricia CK Hoffler.
Hoffler said in 2017 and 2018 their clients were sexually violated by another student at the Buckhead school.
“The football team, and this football player in particular, brought notoriety to Pace Academy, in terms of the football team, in terms of the rings,” added Hoffler.
Hoffler said as a result, Pace Academy, it’s Board of Directors, and its leadership turned a blind eye.
“Made the awful and egregious decision not to believe a child, who they were to protect when she said she was sexually violated by this football player,” Hoffler said.
All parties involved were minors and their names will be kept confidential.
“It was a juvenile proceeding, so those records are sealed,” said Lawanda Hodges, another attorney on the case.
But Jane Doe #1 said she was sexually assaulted three times. Hoffler said they temporarily suspended the football player while investigating, but they brought him back shortly after.
Jane Doe #1 had to leave the school.
“It didn’t just stop with the assault of Jane Doe #1,” Hoffler added.
Hoffler said it happened again about six months later to another student, Jane Doe #2.
Both complaints allege that Pace Academy was negligent and reckless in its actions in handling this matter.
The assailant was convicted in one case and pled in another. Both cases are pending in Fulton County State Court.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the school for comment but never heard back.
