ATLANTA (CBS46) — Movie and TV production teams across the country are planning to go on strike to demand better working conditions and wages amid a looming contract deadline.
The behind-the-scenes teams that build and create some of America’s top televisions series tell CBS46 they are organizing a strike under their union, The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (I.A.T.S.E.) as it faces a stall in contract negotiations with The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (A.M.P.T.P.) Employees with I.A.T.S.E. say they are overworked and underpaid.
On Twitter, I.A.T.S.E. has launched a campaign to support its members. “We are fighting to ensure that the most powerful media corporations on the planet treat the film and tv workers who produce their content with basic human dignity,” the group wrote.
Metro Atlanta has seen a major boom in productions over the last decade. The state economic development department tells CBS46, the film and television industry set a new record with $4 billion in direct spending on productions in the state during fiscal year 2021.
In midtown this week, the Cheetah adult club served as a massive set and production field for the Starz hit series "P-Valley." A block away, The Biltmore Condos served as a set for the ABC series, "Queens." Three different sets were in active production in a two block span on West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta Tuesday.
On the 14th, the Silver Skillet diner had about a dozen production scouts and producers in the famous restaurant, eyeing another opportunity to rent the restaurant as a television or movie set.
“I think it would be horrible if they did strike,” said Teresa Breckenridge, who owns Silver Skillet.
She says she remembers when filmmakers left Georgia for Canada in search of better tax rates. She says it took years to get the production industry thriving again in Georgia and she enjoys being a part of the experience which has a significant financial impact.
“I don’t know the ins and outs of what they are actually paid and who is paid what, but when they do film here it’s always an 18 hour day,” Breckenridge said. “It’s a long day, and that’s just the filming part,” Breckenridge said, adding that the long work hours also part of the unique and grueling industry.
“I don’t know how it’s arranged -- how they’re paid -- but I really hope they can come to some type of agreement. The film industry brings so much to Atlanta,” Breckenridge added, saying she’s grown close with many casts and crews and she wants them to feel valued and compensated.
CBS46 reached out to the president of the local I.A.T.S.E. 479. He declined to add comment to the growing reports of a strike, but several production members told CBS46, off camera, that they are all aware of the plans to galvanize and strike under the union banner. One production member said, the 18-plus hour days and desire for better pay and better working conditions have led industry colleagues to this point.
Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-Tyrone, sits on the state’s film and entertainment legislative committee and has two major film studios in his district: Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood Studios) and Atlanta Metro Studios.
“The economic impact has been in the billions of dollars,” Jackson said of the TV and film industry in Georgia. “Depending on who you talk to, some would say $7 billion; some would say $9.5 billion.”
Jackson says he has not received a formal notice from the union or its members that I strike is imminent but says he is hoping changes can be made support the employees and companies.
“We have witnessed the economic impact where actors and actresses, photographers, stage handlers and the like have purchased homes, condos, just in my district alone,” Jackson said. “We have witnessed a significant growth.”
The contract deadline with I.A.T.S.E is Friday.
