The man who allegedly struck and killed Nicki Minaj's father in a hit-and-run was arrested on Wednesday, according to Nassau County Police

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Several Atlanta community members could be seen on the sidewalk fronting the CDC Headquarters chanting a phrase that may have some people scratching their head: "Nicki Minaj told me the truth. Fauci lied to me."

The masked protestors gathered in front of the health agency's building after a controversial tweet was made by famous rap artist, Nicki Minaj, in which she claimed her cousin began experiencing testicular swelling and became impotent after getting vaccinated.

The singer also tweeted that she would not get vaccinated as a requirement to attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) Gala, an event she was supposedly expected to attend. 

The Atlanta protestors are claiming that the CDC is lying about vaccine efficacy and that Nicki Minaj is spreading the truth. 

 

