ATLANTA (CBS46) — Several Atlanta community members could be seen on the sidewalk fronting the CDC Headquarters chanting a phrase that may have some people scratching their head: "Nicki Minaj told me the truth. Fauci lied to me."
@NICKIMINAJ told the truth to me, Fauci lied to me” Protesters are approaching cars leaving the @CDCgov in ATL.Claiming the CDC is lying about the vaccine& @NICKIMINAJ is telling the truth. More on COVID-19 misinformation & locals protesting the vaccine. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/6DwNo6ffbn— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) September 15, 2021
The masked protestors gathered in front of the health agency's building after a controversial tweet was made by famous rap artist, Nicki Minaj, in which she claimed her cousin began experiencing testicular swelling and became impotent after getting vaccinated.
My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021
The singer also tweeted that she would not get vaccinated as a requirement to attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) Gala, an event she was supposedly expected to attend.
They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021
The Atlanta protestors are claiming that the CDC is lying about vaccine efficacy and that Nicki Minaj is spreading the truth.
