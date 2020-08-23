ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After facing several challenges last semester, some Atlanta Public School parents are making adjustments to keep their kids on track through virtual learning.
Like many school age parents last spring, Elizabeth Adams was not a huge fan of virtual learning. Her first grade son is one of the nearly 52,000 students headed back to the virtual classroom Monday morning.
"Last semester was just really terrible as far as virtual learning, but now that we are entering the second semester, i just have every faith that 'spark' our school is doing absolutely everything they can to get virtual learning up to par," Adams said.
The school board decided on virtual only learning for the first 9 weeks at least, or until there is a minimal or moderate spread of Coronavirus. "I am actually really proud of APS for putting politics aside and putting our children's health first," Adams said.
The school system launched a website dedicated to its unusual pandemic era reopening, with hopes of helping students navigate without a hitch.
Adams said because her son's last experience with remote learning wasn't great, she decided to switch things up this go around.
"We joined a first grade pod with 3 other students who are all going to go to the same house with a facilitator," Adams explained. "They will be practicing social distancing, using masks, sitting 6 feet apart at least. But that way he has the opportunity to meet some other first grade children and he is exposed less to other people."
While she understands every family has to do what works for them, Adams feels the shared pod system is the best way for her son to have success this semester.
"Honestly this year he seems prepared, he seems resilient, and he is looking forward to having interaction with his teachers and the other students," she said.
