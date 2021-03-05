States shift to vaccinate those in their 50s against Covid-19 as supply expands

More states are starting to vaccinate those in their 50s. An Ohio clinic is pictured administering one of the first Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete/AP

Atlanta Public Schools announced late Friday the dates and locations of mass vaccination events for staff and contractors in the school system.

The two mass vaccination events will be held over three days at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dates and dosages for the events are as follows:

First dose will be administered on Wednesday, March 24, Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second dose will be administered on Wednesday, April 14, Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The district said it has enough of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for up to 8,000 APS staff and educators to receive their full vaccinations.

