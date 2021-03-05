Atlanta Public Schools announced late Friday the dates and locations of mass vaccination events for staff and contractors in the school system.
The two mass vaccination events will be held over three days at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dates and dosages for the events are as follows:
First dose will be administered on Wednesday, March 24, Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The second dose will be administered on Wednesday, April 14, Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The district said it has enough of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for up to 8,000 APS staff and educators to receive their full vaccinations.
