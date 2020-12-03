The Atlanta Public Schools system announced its reopening plans following a public town hall Thursday evening.
The phased-in approach launches January 21 with teachers returning to the classroom -- for both in-person and virtual teaching. The district will then phase-in students beginning with Pre-K through 2nd-grade, and special education returning to class on January 25.
From there grades 3-5, 6, 9, and 10 can resume in-person learning February 1; grades 7,8,12 are scheduled to return on February 4.
District parents and guardians have just under three weeks to determine if their student will attend face-to-face, site based digital learning, or enroll in Atlanta Virtual Academy.
To declare a student's Spring semester learning style, click here. Or visit: https://dig.apsgraphs.com/ITR/ . The form can be accessed from Dec. 3-21.
