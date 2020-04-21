ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 has learned that Dr. Lisa Herring could become the next superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools.
“We believe she is the perfect person to lead Atlanta Public Schools forward into the next steps of our journey," said board member Cynthia Briscoe-Brown.
Herring is the current superintendent of Birmingham Public Schools and has more than 25 years of experience spanning class instruction to school counsel and administration responsibilities.
“Teachers stand in the forefront of the field and in the classroom. I want to insure that their voices are heard and that their work is supported, making sure we're all on the same page and working to insure that day-by-day we have a laser focus on student achievement with a balance of accountability is my priority,” said Dr. Herring.
Herring is a Georgia native and Spelman College graduate. She’s worked in several school districts throughout the state including DeKalb County Schools, and has a track record of helping failing school districts transition to passing.
“I look forward to the opportunity to be innovative in the city of Atlanta, to help focus on the work that turns our schools around that are not performing at level. And, to continue to work across the city not just politically but also with our community base nonprofits," added Herring.
Atlanta School Board members like Briscoe-Brown say it’s that mindset that makes her the perfect person for the job.
"Achieving equity and working towards true equality in our schools was a priority for us in this search. Dr. Herring has proved that she can weave equity into everything she does and really lift up every corner of the district. Every school, every child, and every employee,” added Briscoe-Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.