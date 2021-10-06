ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 57-year-old bus driver for Atlanta Public Schools has been arrested for making inappropriate comments to an 11-year-old student.
Atlanta Police say they became aware of the incident on Sept. 28. They say a video was provided by the transportation director for Atlanta Public Schools who provided video footage of the bus driver speaking to the student.
The police department determined that the bus driver, identified as Ricky Williams, had a conversation about sexual acts with the minor child.
According to the incident report, Williams allegedly told the student that he wanted to be the child's "first" and that he wanted to kiss and touch the child. Williams also allegedly told the student that "anything they do had to be done on the bus."
Williams is being charged with the offense of Enticing A Child For Indecent Purposes, which is a felony.
