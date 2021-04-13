Atlanta Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be cancelling their upcoming COVID-19 event, originally scheduled for April 21.
The event, a collaboration with Walgreens, was intended to offer APS employees the opportunity to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
APS released the following statement on the decision to cancel the event:
In accordance with the decision to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccinations issued by the Georgia Department of Public Health under the guidance of the FDA and the CDC, the Atlanta Public Schools’ staff vaccination event planned for Wednesday, April 21, in partnership with Walgreens has been cancelled.
