ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta Public Schools has reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 case.
The Fulton County Board of Health investigated the case and found that there was no exposure to students nor any close contact with staff. The Board of Health is communicating directly with the employee who worked at North Atlanta High School. The employee was directed to self-quarantine.
“Health officials confirmed for us that the biggest public health intervention we could have done has already been, and that was to close all schools in Atlanta Public Schools, a recommended mitigation strategy,” said APS Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen. Atlanta now has widespread community transmission of COVID-19, and we all have to take that fact very seriously. We have to fight this as a community by collectively following the preventative guidance provided by health officials, and we have to commit to keeping each other healthy and safe.”
All schools and buses at APS were disinfected, cleaned and sanitized, following CDC guidelines for COVID-19 prevention. Surfaces included but not limited to high touch areas such as desks, hard surfaces, light switches, doorknobs, and handrails. Cleaning crews used products which are on the Environmental Protection Agency’s approved list for combatting COVID 19, according to school officials.
It’s official: @FultonHealth confirmed our 1st district #COVID19 case in @apsupdate today. After investigation of a school employee, health officials found NO exposure to students & NO close contact to staff. But they still advise all @APSNAWarriors HS to self-monitor at home.— Meria Carstarphen (@CarstarphenMJ) March 19, 2020
Based on their determination, public health officials do not have any other students or employees to interview at this time. Per guidance from health officials, the identity of the employee must be kept confidential, but we can disclose that the employee did work at North Atlanta High School.
APS is closed with students and staff working via teleschooling and teleworking.
