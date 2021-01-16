Atlanta Public Schools educators rally against reopening school for face to face instruction

It’s not safe to go back! That’s the message the Atlanta Association of Educators sent to the School Board Saturday afternoon.
They held a rally at Atlanta Public Schools Central Office to protest teacher's forced return to in-person learning.
“The problem is that we have policymakers making decisions that are not in the best interests and not in the interest of the health and safety of our students and educators,” said Lisa Morgan, the President of the Georgia Association of Educators.
Dozens of Atlanta Public School employees showed up to the rally to express their concerns after hearing the plan to continue with face-to-face learning.
“The numbers are higher than they were when we decided not to return in October, and it just doesn’t make sense now,” said Ramon Reeves, an Atlanta Public Schools teacher.
As of Saturday, Georgia has more than 776,000 coronavirus cases, and nearly 12,000 deaths from the virus.
“We are the highest spike we’ve ever had,” Morgan added.
Many parents want their children back in school, saying keeping them home with virtual learning is just as detrimental, if not more, than the risks of sending them back to the classroom.
“There are parents on both sides, that’s why we are actually going back, because the decision the board made was based on parent input,” Reeves said.
But the teachers and staff attending the rally said their opinion matters too.
“It was very inconsiderate of them not to, at least, talk with the staff as well, there are many parents who are not even going, such as those in the urban communities, because we are the ones who are very marginalized,” said Yolanda Brown, an Atlanta Public Schools educator.
And as the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise, these educators say virtual learning will have to do until it’s safe to be in close contact again.
“This vaccine is just rolling out, but we aren’t about to get it just yet, it might not be spring until it’s time for us to get vaccines,” added Brown, “We want to go back and teach our students, we love our students, we love our parents and families, but it’s just not safe at this time, and we cannot teach from the grave.”
