Atlanta Public Schools launches hands-on learning program for students

Atlanta Public Schools are now making it possible for its students to learn skillsets related to their desired careers all through hands on education.
They recently launched the Atlanta College and Career Academy that offers 14 career pathways for students in grades 10th through 12th.
Instead of spending all day in classrooms, students will have an opportunity to go to the Academy either during the morning or afternoon during regular school days.
Students say this gives them an opportunity to enhance their skills before heading to Technical School, College, or even straight into their desired job field.
“It’s just a good feeling knowing that you are already prepared and don’t have to wait on anyone else.” Says student, DeAngelo Carter.
At the end of their course, students will receive a certificate that could help them received scholarships or receive good paying jobs straight out of High School.
“This is a great option for students that want to accelerate their post-secondary ventures,” says Chief Administrator, Dr. Tasharah Wilson, “and it also saves parents thousands of dollars in tuition.”
Atlanta Public School students can register here for their desired programs until Friday, March 5th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.