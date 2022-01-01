ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta Public Schools (APS) announced on social media Saturday afternoon they will be going virtual next week.
Update: Atlanta Public Schools will operate virtually next week for all students and all staff, after further review of district and community COVID-19 data. Students will begin virtual classes Tuesday, Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 7. pic.twitter.com/topDq4hjuu— ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) January 1, 2022
Following the holiday break, APS original plans were to reopen the first week in January under weekly surveillance testing. Now the in-person learning is pushed back until Monday, Jan. 10.
The district sent out guidelines on their virtual plan:
- All APS staff will report to their work location Monday, Jan. 3, for mandatory COVID surveillance testing, unless they are ill. The data collected from staff testing will be used for future planning.
- Students who need to pick up virtual learning devices may do so at their school on Monday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 4.
- All athletics and extracurricular activities will be suspended during this virtual week.
- APS students and families may pick up 5-day meal kits on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at pre-determined sites.
APS says they will be hosting drive-up vaccination events, which will be held at the following locations on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sutton Middle School | 2875 Northside Dr. | Atlanta, GA 30305
- Long Middle School | 3200 Latona Dr. SW. | Atlanta, GA 30354
- Maynard Jackson High School | 801 Glenwood Avenue SE. | Atlanta, GA 30316
- Mays High School | 3450 Benjamin E Mays Dr. SW Atlanta, GA 30331
