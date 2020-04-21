ATLANTA (CBS46) – And then there was one. The Atlanta Board of Education said Tuesday Lisa Herring, Ed. D. is the lone finalist to be the next Superintendent of Atlanta of Public Schools. Before coming to Atllanta, Herring served as superintendent of Birmingham, Alabama City Schools.
If selected, Herring would be taking over for Meria Carstarphen who has been on the job since 2014. Carstarphen announced in the fall of 2019 she would be leaving the job after helping to increase the APS graduation rate by 18.8 percent to 77.9 percent in 2019, among other achievements, leaving big shoes for the next superintendent to fill.
According to APS, Herring has led Birmingham City Schools to “full district accreditation after being put on probation prior to Herring’s arrival.” APS said she also “decreased the number of F-rated schools from 22 to six and 67% of all schools improved on their individual state report card with 13 schools moving up a letter grade or more.”
Herring is originally from Macon and went to undergraduate school at Spelman College. She earned a Doctorate in Education Administration from Georgia Southern and an Educational Leadership Certificate from the University of Georgia. She’s also served as Deputy Superintendent of Academics of Charleston County, SC Schools and Chief Academic Officer of Jefferson County, Kentucky Public Schools.
The Atlanta School Board will wait at least 14 days before making the appointment of Herring official, due to state law. APS said social distancing restrictions may extend that period to allow all stakeholders to learn more about Herring.
