ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public Schools is opening more seats in its Virtual Academy for K-12th grade students.
The Atlanta Virtual Academy will offer two options: K-5th graders can attend the academy with a synchronous learning model while 6-12th graders attend under an asynchronous learning model.
Enrollment will be based on availability. The district will accept applications September 14 through October 15. The lottery will be held on November 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.