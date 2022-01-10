ATLANTA (CBS46) – Tens of thousands of metro-Atlanta school children arrived at school Monday morning for their first day of in-person learning since COVID-19 cases began to soar across the state.
Among the bundled-up students arriving at E. Rivers Elementary School in Buckhead was 7-year-old Brielle who wasn’t crazy about sitting in front a computer all last week.
"What are you most excited about?" CBS46 asked Brielle.
“Going back to see my friends,” she said.
Her father Joseph Louis said he’s not anxious about sending her back, even as several extended family members have tested positive for COVID recently.
“Most of the cases have been mild,” he said.
Other school districts returning to in-person learning today include Clayton, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton and Henry counties.
Khoury Ashooh was glad his daughters are back with their friends and teachers.
“It’s really the best way for them to learn and socialize and get back to feeling something like normal,” he said.
Atlanta Public Schools is trying to get more parents to sign up their kids for routine on-campus surveillance testing.
“We’ve consented to it and believe it’s a great way to keep an eye on how things are going,” Ashooh said.
Starting next Monday, Atlanta Public Schools will implement a “Test to Stay” program where close contacts of a COVID-positive person can stay in school as long as they test negative and are symptom-free.
Ashooh said he appreciates the school district’s effort.
“To keep and control and watch what’s going on and really look after it and make sure everyone’s healthy and can stay in the classroom,” he said. “The rigor and the dedication to testing is really important.”
“Hopefully, this gets behind us in the next couple of months,” said Louis.
