ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public Schools announced Friday plans for how the district will safely open schools next week.
Officials reported that reopening plans will include mandatory surveillance testing of all employees, to be held on Monday, as well as voluntary, weekly testing of students.
The district's offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday as teachers and staff report to their respective schools for professional development activities. Officials said that representatives from Viral Solutions will be present at district offices and schools to administer the mandatory surveillance testing of employees and school-based staff.
Schools received shipments of personal protective equipment back in November that included masks, hand sanitizer, and other cleaning products.
Students will report to school at regularly scheduled times on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that weekly surveillance testing for students would remain voluntary.
Schools across the district will continue adhering to strict protocols to mitigate COVID-19 spread, protocols that include mandatory testing for employees twice per week, voluntary testing for students, and mask mandates inside all APS schools or office buildings.
“The pandemic and this latest surge have put an enormous strain on people and systems,” said APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring. “We must all do our part and do what we can, while also remaining realistic that, unfortunately, the numbers are currently surging and will most likely do so for the near future. This means our decisions must remain fluid so that we may be responsive to incoming, new information and data.”
Ron Sanders, President and Co-Founder of Atlanta-based Viral Solutions, a key component of the district's COVID-19 mitigation plans, said keeping the schools safe and open is a main priority of theirs.
“Following the break and holiday gatherings, we must ensure that there is not a major spread at the beginning of the spring semester. Surveillance testing within the schools will play a vital role in mitigation strategies,” said Dr. Sanders. “During the current surge of the Omicron variant, we have seen the highest daily numbers and positivity rate since the inception of the pandemic. It is important that we remain vigilant and keep our guard up against Covid-19.”
APS officials continued emphasizing the importance of COVID-19 vaccination, and announced plans to host vaccination events for eligible students ages 5 and older, APS families, and APS staff. Events will be held on January 8 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the following locations:
- Sutton Middle School | 2875 Northside Dr. | Atlanta, GA 30305
- Long Middle School | 3200 Latona Dr. SW. | Atlanta, GA 30354
- Maynard Jackson High School | 801 Glenwood Avenue SE. | Atlanta, GA 30316
- Mays High School | 3450 Benjamin E Mays Dr. SW Atlanta, GA 30331
The vaccination events will offer first shots, second shots, and booster from all available vaccine brands. Those eligible and interested may register here.
“APS will remain committed to health and safety, while also balancing our commitment to the core business of teaching and learning,” said Dr. Herring. “Our strength lies in the practices and procedures we implemented and followed as the pandemic began and continued – practices and procedures we know already and will continue to implement as we strive to maintain in-person instruction for our students throughout the remainder of the school year.”
