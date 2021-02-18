Atlanta Public Schools is planning to hold in-person graduations for the class of 2021, according to Superintendent Lisa Herring.
While meeting virtually with the organization North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools Wednesday, she was asked about the plan for graduations.
"We've already started our plans for graduation with the expectation of it being in person but within a venue that allows for us to safely come together," she said.
Herring said there is a team working on plans.
"We will have a face-to-face graduation for class of 2021," she said.
When contacted about the topic Thursday, the district told CBS46 it's in the early planning stages and hopeful to have graduation ceremonies in person.
After celebrating virtually, the class of 2020 ended up having combined graduation ceremonies in-person at Lakewood Stadium in November.
The CDC says graduation ceremonies will fall under "Sports and Extracurricular Activities" in new guidance released last week.
APS tells CBS46 planning graduation ceremonies would include following guidelines laid out by the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health.
