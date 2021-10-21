ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A 2021 graduation average of 83.1% now puts Atlanta Public Schools at just a .6% point away from the state average.
"This is the first time in the history of this data trend that aps has been this close to the state graduation rate. And those principals standing behind me and those scholars on the other side of you and those who graduated this year, deserve a round of applause," said Dr. Lisa Herring, Atlanta Public Schools superintendent.
Herring says the school district is making progress. "The percentage of students who graduated in 2021 is higher than any other year since 2012," said Herring.
She adds that individual schools also saw big accomplishments. "In addition, six schools had graduation rates greater than 90%, Coretta Scott King Young Leadership Academy, 100%," said Herring.
Herring admits, the work does not stop here. "We fully realized that we have a long way to go," said Herring. "It is important that we stop to acknowledge the work of teachers, students and families because this past year was unlike any other."
