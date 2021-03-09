Atlanta Public schools responds to Governor Kemp's criticism

Governor Brian Kemp praised educators this week who lined up to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think our school systems are doing a great job for the most part,” Kemp said.
Cindy Gomez is one of 600-teachers vaccinated at Gwinnett Place Mall on Monday.
“As an educator, we want to be there teaching the students, but we also want to be safe,” Gomez said.
Yet in Fulton County, it’s a much different scenario despite the fact that school leaders called on the Governor to add teachers to the vaccination list a few weeks ago.
“The Atlanta Public Schools Board sent me a letter demanding that teachers needed to be vaccinated and when they knew dang well I couldn’t do that. We didn’t have the supply to do that. I had said that. It was pandemic politics at its best,” Kemp said.
Kemp criticized APS for not having a plan in place to vaccinate teachers this week now that there is enough supply of the vaccine.
“And now they’re going to wait 2-3 weeks and I believe they’re doing a disservice to their teachers. They should be getting the vaccines today or do like many school systems are and doing that Thursday or Friday,” Kemp said.
Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring responded calling the Governor’s comments very unfortunate. She also said, “We have been working with the Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) since December to vaccinate all educators and, as Governor Kemp should know, are scheduled to provide vaccines on the first day the allocations are available in Fulton County."
“It further proves to me that that original they sent was nothing but politics. If they were truly worried about getting their teachers vaccinated, they would have been working with their public health department because we gave them a 10-days heads up,” Kemp said.
Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring released the following statement:
"Governor Kemp’s comments today are very unfortunate and do not reflect the planning, advocacy, and commitment Atlanta Public Schools (APS) has to protect its students and staff. APS has been a state leader on the COVID-19 issue in public schools from day one. We were not only one of the first systems to go virtual to protect our staff and students, we were the first to use COVID-19 surveillance testing in our system to detect COVID-19 and reduce its spread. We have been working with the Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) since December to vaccinate all educators and, as Governor Kemp should know, are scheduled to provide vaccines on the first day the allocations are available in Fulton County.
APS is thankful that the Atlanta Board of Education advocated in February for accelerating the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for our educators at a time when educators were not expected to be vaccinated until much later. APS stands ready to vaccinate our educators and has been working in partnership with the FCBOH. The partnership with the FCBOH allowed the opportunity to vaccinate our 1A-eligible educators in January. FCBOH has secured up to 8,000 allocations on our behalf. This allows us to guarantee appointments for the vaccine for all of our employees over a short period through mass vaccination events beginning on March 24, 26, and 27. This plan takes into account the availability of a large allotment of the vaccine, which FCBOH expects to arrive on March 22nd. Our APS vaccination events begin on the first day available for the administration of the vaccine.
Now, APS will vaccinate thousands of our employees as part of the Community Vaccination Center at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium later this month."
