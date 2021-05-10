ATLANTA (CBS46) --Atlanta Public Schools parents need to get prepared to set their child's alarm clock even earlier; starting in the fall, APS is rolling back the start time for all high schools by 45 minutes.
- Elementary 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (changed from 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.)
- Middle School 9:05 a.m. – 4:05 a.m. (no change)
- High School 7:45 a.m. – 2:40 p.m. (changed from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m)
Elementary students will get to come in later but will actually have a longer day in total with the release time also changing.
"I'm thrilled. I think it's a great way to add to lack of instruction from this year and personally, it's going to allow me to work, and leave work to get the kids. So I think it's great," said one mom.
Another parent started felt the complete opposite and even started a change.org petition asking APS to reverse the decision. So far, it has nearly 1,200 signatures.
The petition argues that teenagers might not get enough sleep with that new call time.
For the younger students, some parents are still trying to figure out how the new schedule will impact extracurriculars and pick-up abilities.
"Most of us already have activities that we're planning on so now we're going to have to take a look at our calendar and see if those activities still work or if we need to revisit things," said Laura Freitag, a parent. "So, I think it's a little bit of a last-minute wrench thrown into things."
The hours for middle school students will remain the same.
