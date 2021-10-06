ATLANTA (CBS46) — Wednesday morning, students at H.J. Russell West End Academy learned some exciting news. Thanks to a partnership combining Atlanta Public Schools and communications giant Verizon, every student at the school as well as every teacher is receiving both a laptop and a Verizon hotspot.
That gift ensures that every recipient has access to not technically but the power of the internet at just the touch of a bottom.
Verizon's investment in the school totals around $2.3 million. Now multiply that number by 13, because Verizon is also providing laptops and hot spots to the students and teachers of 13 other APS schools in hopes of erasing barriers in digital inclusion.
#HappeningNow the moment Atlanta Public Schools students learn they are receiving free laptops thanks to a partnership with @Verizon. I’ll have the details on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/3wFNVFBu4b— Trason Bragg CBS46 (@TBraggCBS46) October 6, 2021
APS is also expanding its virtual learning academy after an increased interests from parents and students during the pandemic. APS superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring told CBS46 News the district is actively looking to hire for teachers to take there talents online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.