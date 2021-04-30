Atlanta Public Schools' 'Surplus Sale' raises thousands for general fund

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public Schools is holding quite the yard sale this weekend. The district has more than two-thousand extra pieces of used furniture it no longer needs.
The event at the old Connally Elementary School building was open to the public Friday and continues through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"We normally get rid of our furniture through an online auction process. Due to COVID, that hasn't been very active this year, so we decided to just try and do a sale with the public,” said Carrie Roberts, the Executive Director of Procurement Services for APS.
Cubbies are selling for eleven dollars, or you can buy three for thirty dollars. Magazine racks are just three dollars and student chars — just a dollar each.
"I am number 117. I've been here about an hour,” gym owner James Jones told CBS46 as he waited in line. "We're a new gym and so I heard about this on the news today and I thought this would be a good opportunity to get some furniture."
Although the surplus sale is still underway, the district says it’s already raised at least $2,500.
That's going back into the general fund to be used as needed,” said Roberts. "We hope to make this an annual or every other year event."
One shopper, Natasha Daniels, says with the low prices she expected a long wait. So, she brought her own chair to relax in while sitting in line.
"I'm hoping that I'll be able to get in,” said Daniels. "I am just thankful that APS is doing this because during the pandemic, a lot of us don't have that extra cash to buy these types of things for our homes."
