ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Beginning Monday, Atlanta Public Schools officials will begin distribution of groceries for families in need. APS in cooperation with the Atlanta Community Food Bank is providing the free groceries at 10 school sites and will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Monday through Friday.
One bag of groceries will be distributed at the following locations:
- Ralph Bunche Middle School | 1925 Niskey Lake Road
- Cleveland Avenue Elementary School | 2672 Old Hapeville Road
- Frederick Douglas High School | 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive
- Phoenix Academy | 256 Clifton Street
- Sylvan Hills Middle School | 1461 Sylvan Road
- Booker T. Washington High School | 45 Whitehouse Drive
- Hope Hill Elementary School | 112 Boulevard Avenue
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School | 545 Hill Street
- Thomasville Heights Elementary School | 1820 Henry Thomas Drive
- Jean Childs Young Middle School | 3116 Benjamin E. Mays Drive
Also on Monday, families can pick up one bag of self-stable groceries at these four locations:
- Cleveland Avenue Elementary School
- Frederick Douglas High School
- Phoenix Academy
- Sylvan Hills Middle School
On Tuesday, families can pick up one bag of shelf-stable groceries at Ralph Bunche Middle School.
