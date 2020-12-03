Atlanta Public Schools District will hold a virtual town hall Thursday evening to discuss the proposed plan for a phased-in return to face-to-face instruction in January 2021.
The virtual town hall meeting is set to start promptly at 6 p.m. on the APS Facebook page.
According to the press release, the session will feature Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring and other school administrators, and will cover the choice of instructional models offered, the intent to return declaration form, and much more.
To access the virtual town hall meeting click here.
