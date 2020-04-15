Atlanta Public Schools (APS) will host a live virtual town hall on Facebook Live, Friday, April 17, at noon.
District leaders will answer questions from APS students, parents and staff on the COVID-19 closure, teleworking and teleschooling.
The virtual town hall will feature a live question and answer session with viewers tuned into the event at www.facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools.
