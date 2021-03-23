Atlanta Public Schools announced Tuesday that nearly 1,200 teachers and staff member will visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the District’s first mass vaccination event on Wednesday. Teachers and staff members will be set to receive the first of two shots of the Pfizer vaccine.
According to the school district, they will also host two more days this week for the first shots, Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27, followed by the the second shots that will be administered on April 14, 16 and 17 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
