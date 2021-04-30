ATLANTA (CBS46)—Are you in need of school furniture?
Atlanta Public Schools are hosting a surplus furniture sale. They will have more than 2,000 items at greatly reduced prices.
Items available for sale include:
• Chairs (18” Student, Media Center)
• Tables (60/72”, Science, Computer, Media Center, 16-seat cafeteria)
• Cubbies
• Mobile storage cabinets
• Media Center shelving
• Bookcases and desks (Teacher and administrators)
The sale will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
The event will happen at the Connally Elementary School, located AT 1654 South Alvarado Terrace in southwest Atlanta.
