ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public Schools will be closed starting Monday for spring break, but plans are in place to continue helping families in need of food amid pandemic.
Families can pick up weekly supply of shelf-stable groceries on Saturday April 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following sites:
- Bunche Middle School - 1925 Niskey Lake Rd., SW
- Cleveland Avenue Elementary School - 2672 Old Hapeville Rd., SW
- Douglass High School - 225 Hamilton E Holmes Dr., NW
- Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School) - 256 Clifton St., SE
- Sylvan Hills Middle School - 1461 Sylvan Rd., SW
Authorities told CBS46 that beginning on Monday, April 13, APS food distribution will be once a week on Mondays.
Students will be provided with five breakfast and five lunch meals each Monday.
Student breakfast and lunch meals will be available along with bus delivery service at all 10 sites listed below.
In addition, a bag of weekly groceries will be available at five sites only. Service will be available each Monday from 10 a.m. to Noon via drive thru or walk up, while supplies last:
- Bunche Middle School – 1925 Niskey Lake Road, SW
- Five student breakfast and lunch meals and a bag of weekly groceries available along with bus delivery
- Cleveland Avenue Elementary School – 2672 Old Hapeville Road, SW
- Five student breakfast and lunch meals and a bag of weekly groceries available along with bus delivery
- Douglass High School - 225 Hamilton E Holmes Dr., NW
- Five student breakfast and lunch meals and a bag of weekly groceries available along with bus delivery
- Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School) - 256 Clifton St., SE
- Five student breakfast and lunch meals and a bag of weekly groceries available along with bus delivery
- Sylvan Hills Middle School - 1461 Sylvan Road, SW
- Five student breakfast and lunch meals and a bag of weekly grocery available along with bus delivery
- Booker T. Washington High School - 45 Whitehouse Drive, SW
- Five student breakfast and lunch meals available along with bus delivery
- Hope-Hill Elementary School - 112 Boulevard, NE
- Five student breakfast and lunch meals available along with bus delivery
- King Middle School - 545 Hill Street, SE
- Five student breakfast and lunch meals available along with bus delivery
- Thomasville Heights Elementary School - 1820 Henry Thomas Drive, SE
- Five student breakfast and lunch meals available along with bus delivery
- Young Middle School - 3116 Benjamin E Mays Drive, SW
- Five student breakfast and lunch meals available along with bus delivery
APS bus delivery is available on middle school bus routes in these clusters: Carver, Douglass, Jackson, Mays, South Atlanta, Therrell, and Washington. Children do not have to be present to receive a meal. Families are encouraged to pull up at these locations for drive-thru service.
