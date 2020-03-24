ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Public Schools have announced that they'll be closed through the Spring Break holiday and won't open up again until at least April 13.
That's two weeks later than originally anticipated.
APS Superintendent Meria Carstaphen announced the decision on the school district's website. In the article, Carstarphen writes, "Given recent guidance from health officials and governmental actions from various elected officials, we anticipate that APS will remain closed at least through Monday, April 13 and possibly beyond. I want to share this information with you now to allow you as much time as possible to prepare for this length of closure."
Carstarphen also says that as of now, there remains just one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the district. During the closure, all previously planned community meetings and events have been cancelled.
The district will host a Town Hall on Facebook Live on Thursday, March 26 at 4 p.m. to discuss teleschooling and teleworking.
Meanwhile, APS in cooperation with the Atlanta Community Food Bank is providing the free groceries at 10 school sites and will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. through Friday.
One bag of groceries will be distributed at the following locations:
- Ralph Bunche Middle School | 1925 Niskey Lake Road
- Cleveland Avenue Elementary School | 2672 Old Hapeville Road
- Frederick Douglas High School | 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive
- Phoenix Academy | 256 Clifton Street
- Sylvan Hills Middle School | 1461 Sylvan Road
- Booker T. Washington High School | 45 Whitehouse Drive
- Hope Hill Elementary School | 112 Boulevard Avenue
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School | 545 Hill Street
- Thomasville Heights Elementary School | 1820 Henry Thomas Drive
- Jean Childs Young Middle School | 3116 Benjamin E. Mays Drive
