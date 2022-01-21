Atlanta Public Schools to require COVID testing for athletes, students involved in extracurricular activities

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public Schools want students participating in athletics and extracurricular activities to be tested regularly for COVID-19.
The district is requiring all athletes and students involved in extracurricular activities to agree to surveillance testing twice a week. The district said the new protocol applies to all students, no matter the grade level, who participate in activities not associated with an enrolled class.
"It does not apply to students in after-school arts activities that are related to coursework in an enrolled class, like an evening band concert," the district wrote in a statement. "
The decision comes as the omicron wave continues to impact communities across Georgia and the country; school-aged children are especially being hit hard. On average, about nine hundred kids are being admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 each day in the U.S.
APS said the new protocol will be in effect as long as the community spread level remains in the "high" category. The district, which is in the process of implementing the new rule, justified the decision adding, "state law allows local school districts to impose additional requirements for participation in extracurricular activities, including safety requirements."
Students wanting to participate in athletics or other extracurricular activities will not be allowed to do so if they have not consented to surveillance testing, twice a week, according to the district.
