ATLANTA (CBS46) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge around the state and the country, Atlanta Public Schools will require all students and staff to mask up during the upcoming school year.
In a message sent to APS families Thursday, the district says it will require masks in all schools and buildings during the school day, as well as all indoor after school activities, clubs and programs.
Masks will also be required on all school buses, as well as in locker rooms, weight rooms, traveling to and from sporting events, meetings and other related indoor settings.
Masks will be optional for outdoor activities like recess, physical education, outdoor activities, clubs and programs, and outdoor after school activities.
Masks will not be required while eating, but physical distancing will. Students and staff will not be required to wear masks for outdoor athletics such as football, baseball, cross-country, track, etc.
The APS school year starts Aug. 5.
